Teen From Pontiac Missing

(source: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

A girl from Pontiac has gone missing.

15-year-old Karen Rodriguez last heard from on Saturday. Police say Rodriguez left her house without notifying her family, but later texted her father saying she would be home by Sunday. She has not returned. The family says the girl has no history of running away and is out of character for her.

Rodriguez is described as 5′, 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.