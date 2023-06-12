WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Teen Faces More Charges in County-Wide Crime Spree

By News Desk
June 12, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
Teen Faces More Charges in County-Wide Crime Spree
(Getty Images)

A 17-year-old with a criminal record is charged in Saginaw County yet again for a 12 day crime spree.

Justin Jamal Love of Saginaw is accused of several felonies, including stealing several vehicles, stealing a handgun and using it to commit armed robbery, shooting at a woman in the city of Saginaw and shooting at police after a high speed chase. Police say the crimes occurred across Saginaw County between May 3 and May 15.

On Friday, June 9 Love was arraigned on additional charges of armed robbery, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Love is considered a flight risk and being held without bond.

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
3

Sunday Afternoon Crash Claims Life of Bay City Motorcyclist
4

Fire Destroys Saginaw County Home
5

10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75