Teen Faces More Charges in County-Wide Crime Spree

A 17-year-old with a criminal record is charged in Saginaw County yet again for a 12 day crime spree.

Justin Jamal Love of Saginaw is accused of several felonies, including stealing several vehicles, stealing a handgun and using it to commit armed robbery, shooting at a woman in the city of Saginaw and shooting at police after a high speed chase. Police say the crimes occurred across Saginaw County between May 3 and May 15.

On Friday, June 9 Love was arraigned on additional charges of armed robbery, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Love is considered a flight risk and being held without bond.