Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting

A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22.

The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.

Olivo is being charged as an adult on six firearm related charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He is currently being held on a #100,000 bond.