Teen Arrested for Bringing Gun to Bridgeport Middle School

Staff at Bridgeport’s Atkins Middle School found a loaded handgun in a restroom after a 13 year old boy allegedly brought it to school.

Police say the incident happened March 6. School staff became suspicious when students were looking in the book bag of the boy during lunch break. Staff was not able to look into the bag. Police say the boy then went into the restroom and hid the gun in a ceiling or light panel, where staff found it.

The incident did not require a lockdown of the school. Only those directly impacted by the incident were notfied by police.

The boy faces a five year felony of bringing a loaded gun into a school zone. He is being charged as a juvenile.