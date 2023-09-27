SVSU President Officially Takes Helm of University Following Investiture Ceremony

Saginaw Valley State University has formally installed its fifth president in a special ceremony on Tuesday.

George Grant, Jr., who assumed the office earlier this year following the retirement of former president Donald Bachand, was installed during the investiture ceremony at the Malcom Field Theatre of Performing Arts in SVSU’s Curtiss Hall.

Grant, the school’s first person of color to serve as president since its founding in 1963, served as chancellor of Pennsylvania State University-Berks. He also worked at Grand Valley State University for 24 years, with half that time as GVSU’s Dean of the College of Community and Public Service.