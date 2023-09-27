WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

SVSU President Officially Takes Helm of University Following Investiture Ceremony

By News Desk
September 27, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
SVSU President Officially Takes Helm of University Following Investiture Ceremony
(source: SVSU)

Saginaw Valley State University has formally installed its fifth president in a special ceremony on Tuesday.

George Grant, Jr., who assumed the office earlier this year following the retirement of former president Donald Bachand, was installed during the investiture ceremony at the Malcom Field Theatre of Performing Arts in SVSU’s Curtiss Hall.

Grant, the school’s first person of color to serve as president since its founding in 1963, served as chancellor of Pennsylvania State University-Berks. He also worked at Grand Valley State University for 24 years, with half that time as GVSU’s Dean of the College of Community and Public Service.

Popular Stories

1

Community Rallies in Support of Family Who Lost Son and Home in Fire
2

Two People Killed in Saginaw County Motorcycle Crash
3

Missing Woman Found in Woods in Alpena County by MSP K9
4

Man Killed In Thursday Saginaw Shooting
5

Deaths of Two Saginaw County Jail Inmates Under Investigation