SVSU Cardinal Formula Racing Team Competing in International Event

Saginaw Valley State University’s Formula Racing team is competing with around 120 groups from colleges and universities around the world at an event in Jackson County this week.

The Formula SAE Michigan competition is taking place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Cardinal Formula Racing team captain Sean McClary says this year’s vehicle has been built from conception to design, to fabrication and development, using knowledge gained from previous years’ competitions.

The team will compete in five events meant to test the car’s acceleration, handling, endurance, efficiency, and cornering ability during the event, which runs through Saturday.