Suspects Arrested In Mt. Pleasant Home Invasion-Burglary

Mount Pleasant Police say four people were arrested following a home invasion and burglary around 10:40 a.m., April 27, at an apartment in the 900 block of Appian Way. The 32-year-old victim determined roughly $1,400 in property had been stolen, including his television, x-box gaming system, other games and controllers.

The victim’s 25-year-old neighbor provided a license plate to a red mini-van fleeing the scene that authorities traced

to the Millennium Pawn Shop just outside the city limits. Three females ages 31, 22 and 14 were apprehended, along with a 46-year-old male all from Flint.

A statement from one suspect indicated one of the females met someone on Facebook who claimed to have won $2,000 at Soaring Eagle Casino. The plan was to drive to Mt. Pleasant and rob the subject. The address given

the suspects was incorrect, but once the suspects were inside they decided to take several items and flee.