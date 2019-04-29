Suspects Arrested In Mt. Pleasant Home Invasion-Burglary

(source: Alpha Media)

Mount Pleasant Police say four people were arrested following a home invasion and burglary around 10:40 a.m., April 27,  at an apartment in the 900 block of Appian Way. The 32-year-old victim  determined roughly $1,400 in property had been stolen, including his television, x-box gaming system, other games and controllers.

The victim’s 25-year-old neighbor provided a license plate to a red mini-van fleeing the scene that authorities traced
to the Millennium Pawn Shop just outside the city limits. Three females ages 31, 22 and 14 were apprehended, along with a 46-year-old male all from Flint.

A statement from one suspect indicated one of the females met someone on Facebook who claimed to have won $2,000 at Soaring Eagle Casino. The plan was to drive to Mt. Pleasant and rob the subject. The address given
the suspects was incorrect, but once the suspects were inside they decided to take several items and flee.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mt. Pleasant Police Report Arrest In Counterfeiting Case Monday Morning Crash Kills One in Tuscola County One Woman Dead, Another Injured After Bridgeport Shooting Multiple Victims Wounded In Saginaw County Shooting Crash Kills Vassar Man Dow Bay Area Family YMCA To Open 24/7 Fitness Area
Comments