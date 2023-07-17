WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Suspect Shot in Attempted Midland County Break-In, Five Other Arrested

By News Desk
July 17, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Police in Midland County are reminding residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after an attempted break in Warren Township Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home around 2:35 A.M. after a report of shots fired. They discovered a resident had shot a suspect in the break in, who was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Five other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident were also arrested. Police say the break in was a targeted attack.

The suspects are being held in the Midland County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

