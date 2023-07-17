Suspect Shot in Attempted Midland County Break-In, Five Other Arrested

Police in Midland County are reminding residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after an attempted break in Warren Township Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home around 2:35 A.M. after a report of shots fired. They discovered a resident had shot a suspect in the break in, who was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Five other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident were also arrested. Police say the break in was a targeted attack.

The suspects are being held in the Midland County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.