Suspect in Hit and Run Involving Picketers Banned from GM Property

A GM employee accused of hitting striking workers with his vehicle has been banned from company property.

On Tuesday, UAW members were picketing outside the Flint Assembly Plant on Bristol Road in Swartz Creek when police say a dark colored Chevy HHR, attempting to leave the plant, drove through the line of picketers, who were blocking the driveway. The incident injured five people. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators believe the suspected employee worked for a third party housekeeping contractor and that two other employees of the contractor were passengers in the vehicle. In a released statement, GM officials say those employees are no longer allowed on any GM property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at 810-820-2190.