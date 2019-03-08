Suspect Arrested In Bay City Armed Robbery

A 31 year old Bay City man is lodged in the Bay County Jail following the armed robbery of B & C Pizza at 608 State in Bay City. Officials say the suspect showed a handgun before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of money after the hold up around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Multiple witnesses helped police locate the suspect in an apartment several blocks away. No injuries occurred as the suspect was arrested without incident.

So far authorities say there’s nothing to link him with a pair of Bangor Township

robberies Wednesday night. One occurred at the Admiral gas station on 212 South Euclid about Seven PM with the other at the Marathon on 3790 North Euclid around 11 PM. The suspect in the gas station robberies was described as a white male in his mid 30’s with a medium build standing about 5-7 to 5-8 and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.