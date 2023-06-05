Sunday Morning Crash in Isabella County Kills Clare Motorcyclist

A 68-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Isabella County on Sunday.

Police say Roger Stalter of Clare was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson in the 1000 block of East Rosebush Road in Isabella Township around 10:50 A.M. when a pickup truck towing a utility trailer attempted a left turn into a driveway. Police say the motorcycle failed to yield to the truck, crashing into it. Police arrived to find Stalter trapped between the truck and the trailer. Stalter died at the scene.

The 22-year-old pickup driver from Owosso was not hurt.