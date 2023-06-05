WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sunday Morning Crash in Isabella County Kills Clare Motorcyclist

By News Desk
June 5, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Share
Sunday Morning Crash in Isabella County Kills Clare Motorcyclist
(Getty Images)

A 68-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Isabella County on Sunday.

Police say Roger Stalter of Clare was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson in the 1000 block of East Rosebush Road in Isabella Township around 10:50 A.M. when a pickup truck towing a utility trailer attempted a left turn into a driveway. Police say the motorcycle failed to yield to the truck, crashing into it. Police arrived to find Stalter trapped between the truck and the trailer. Stalter died at the scene.

The 22-year-old pickup driver from Owosso was not hurt.

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Midland Court Awards $31.6 Million Verdict in Favor of Family of Girl with Brain Damage
3

Crash in Saginaw Claims Life of 34-Year-Old, Leaves Two Others Injured
4

Crash in Bay County Claims Life of Saginaw County Teen, Injures 3 Others
5

Crash Involving State Police Vehicle Results in Minor Injuries