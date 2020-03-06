      Weather Alert

Sugar Beet Processing Continuing

John Hall
Mar 5, 2020 @ 7:04pm

Michigan Sugar officials say they have around 620,000 tons of sugar beets from area farms left to process or slice.

Michigan Sugar Executive Vice President Jim Ruhlmann says that work should continue to around April 8th. Ruhlmann attributed the lengthier than  usual schedule to the lateness of the fall harvest which stretched into about early to mid November. He still thinks sugar production will  approach nearly what had been anticipated late last year.

Ruhlmann  spoke to WSGW Farm Director Terry Henne.

