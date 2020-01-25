Stick Proof Gloves Distributed To Local Officers
Stick proof gloves are demonstrated by a Saginaw Police officer. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Stick proof gloves were distributed to officers from several Saginaw area police agencies Friday thanks to grants financed by the Mid State Health Network.
Saginaw Police Lieutenant David Kendziorski says it’s sometimes potentially dangerous to search the pockets of addicts or their vehicles due to contaminated drugs or blood on needles.
Kendziorski spoke following the ceremony held at the downtown Saginaw campus of Delta College.
Organizers say more grant money will be sought from Mid State to finance future glove allocations.