STARS Will Take Riders to HS State Semifinals in East Lansing

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is providing two buses to take fans of the Saginaw High School boys basketball team to Friday night’s state semifinal game in East Lansing.

The team is facing off against Ferndale High School at MSU’s Breslin Center. Fans with tickets without transportation to the game will be able to ride one of two buses provided by STARS, which will accomodate up to 56 passengers combined. There is no cost for the bus ride but only riders with tickets to the game will be allowed on.

Riders should arrive at a pickup area behind Saginaw High at 3100 Webber Street before 3:00 P.M.