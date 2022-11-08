STARS and READ Partner for Literacy

The READ Association of Saginaw County is launching the Carolyn R. Otto Family Literacy Center with a Grand Opening November 10 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at 100 South Jefferson Avenue Suite 202.

Otto was the first female Vice President of Second National Bank where she worked for 37 years. She was also involved in many local organizations and was generous with her time and support, even giving anonymously when she saw a need. Because of Otto’s generosity, the READ Association received funds through her trust to begin this new literacy project for the community.

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) and the READ Association have partnered to provide transportation to families attending programming at the Literacy Center. The STARS Board approved a resolution in October 2021 dedicating $100,000 from CARES Act funding to be earmarked to be used to transport children and families to the center. The transportation fund pledged by STARS will cover nearly 7,000 READ trips through the STARS Rides to Wellness program.