Source of Flint River Chemical Spill Pinpointed

The company responsible for a chemical leak in the Flint River last month has identified the source.
On June 15, an unknown, oil-like substance was discovered leaking into the river from the property of the Lockhart Chemical Company, spreading miles downriver and prompting a closure of all water activities, which remains in effect. Clean up activities between Lockhart, Genesee County and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have removed more than 14,000 gallons of the substance, which has yet to be identified.
Finding the breach proved difficult as officials say the Lockhart complex involves decades of industry and miles of pipes to navigate. However, the breach was recently located in a storm sewer at the facility. Lockhart has halted operations and has submitted plans to EGLE and the city of Flint for bulkheading the portion of the storm sewer that runs under the facility and routing the existing storm sewer around the site.