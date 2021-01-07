Social Media Company Launches Hand Warming Foundation
Saginaw based social media company Digital Mitten has launched a new foundation called Mittens for the Mitten.
The mission of the foundation is to provide free youth size mittens to Michigan elementary students. Digital Mitten will set aside a percentage of every invoice billed during 2021 into the foundation’s account. Each fall, the mittens will be produced and distributed to as many schools in Michigan as possible. Bay City Public Schools will be the first recipient of the custom mittens.
Michigan Mittens, a Pontiac based company, will manufacture the custom, lime green, youth size mittens. The public is welcome to donate to the fund by visiting digitalmitten.com.