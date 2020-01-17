Snowmobile Enforcement Stepped Up This Weekend
(source: Michigan DNR)
Michigan conservation officers are warning snowmobilers to watch out for stepped up patrols over the upcoming holiday weekend. The patrols will be supplemented by local, state and federal officers.
The Ride Right campaign emphasizes safety rules, including riding on the right side of the trail, riding at a safe speed and riding sober. Snowmobilers are urged to slow down and use extreme caution when visibility is limited by storms.
In January 2019, five snowmobile fatalities occurred in Michigan on the Friday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Alcohol or drugs were confirmed in three cases with four of the deaths happening in the Upper Peninsula.
More information can be found at the DNR’s Ride Right website.