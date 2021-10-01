      Weather Alert

Single Vehicle Crash in Tuscola County Kills Two

News Desk
Oct 1, 2021 @ 8:48am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Tuscola County.

Police say a 2009 Ford Fusion, occupied by four people, was heading south on Bray Rd. in Arbela Township around 12:20 a.m. Friday, October 1. The driver, a 21-year-old Mount Morris man, ran off the road and hit a ditch near Birch Run Rd., causing the vehicle to roll and strike a tree. The driver and a 23-year-old Traverse City man died at the scene.

A 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from Clio, were taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
Trooper Injured in Flint Crash
Midland County Infant's Death Under Investigation
Bay County Health Dept. to Offer Pfizer Booster Shots
Head-On Crash Kills Both Drivers in Shiawassee County
Shooting Under Investigation in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On