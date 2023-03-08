Semi Truck Crash in Clare County Under Investigation

(Getty Images)

A crash in Clare County on Monday closed down an on ramp onto US-127 from US-10 for several hours.

Police say a semi truck and trailer overturned on the east bound ramp at exit 89 around 5:00 P.M. The semi ended partially over a guardrail on its side, making rescue efforts difficult as emergency personnel had to ensure the truck and trailer didn’t tip over off the ramp. The driver was eventually freed and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The ramp reopend around 1:15 P.M. on Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.