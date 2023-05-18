Second Clare County Post Office Closed After Mercury Leak

Emergency responders went to the Lake Post Office at 8959 South Lake Station Ave. in Clare County’s Garfield Township after employees reportedly saw what looked like mercury leaking from one of the packages around 9:00 a.m.

The postal workers often walked to an adjacent convenience store in the morning and both the store and post office were closed out of an abundance of caution. Another post office on the route in Lake George was closed as well. The convenience store reopened after being cleared by hazmat teams.

Emergency management officials say five postal employees were exposed. One employee developed a rash after the incident and is seeking additional treatment. Another employees is pregnant and will seek the advice of a public health service. No other person exposed has had adverse effects.

The U.S. Postal Service has dismissed local hazmat teams and taken over the investigation into the leak.