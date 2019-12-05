School Board Considering Removal Of Portable Buildings, Superintendent To Serve On Panel
Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts. Photo by WSGW's John Hall.
The Saginaw school board is preparing to act on a proposal to remove two small portable buildings near the former Nelle Hailey Elementary School. A vote could come at the board’s action meeting December 11th. Plans could include the development of new residences in the
neighborhood.
Superintendent Ramont Roberts also told the board he’s accepted an offer from Hemlock Semi-Conductor to serve on their community advisory panel. Roberts added his understanding of the panel’s purpose is providing insight into how to better serve the area.