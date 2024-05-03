Saginaw’s 45th Cinco de Mayo Festival to be Held Saturday

Saginaw’s 45th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival takes place tomorrow morning. Hosted by La Union Civica Mexicana, the event begins with the parade at 10 a.m. beginning on Court Street, then turning north on North Michigan Avenue and continuing on to Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy. The parade will feature local businesses, community organizations, marching bands, dance groups, and low rider vehicles.

Following the parade the annual festival will be held at Jolt Credit Union Event Park from noon to 5 p.m. with entertainment from Latin Grammy Award winning artist Elida Reyna, as well as bands and dance groups from around Michigan. The festival entrance fee is $5 for anyone 10 and up.

More information can be found at La Union Civica Mexicana Facebook page.