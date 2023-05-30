Saginaw Woman Sentenced for 2022 Crash Deaths

A Saginaw woman will spend the next 6-15 years in prison for causing a crash in 2022 that killed two people.

On January 3, 2022, Christina Adams was driving a Ford Focus on Midland Road near McCarty when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound vehicle head on, which was then struck by another vehicle. The occupants of the second vehicle, 79-year-old Emma Payne of Davison died in the crash while and 86-year-old Robert Frierson, also of Davison, died a couple months later from inuries suffered in the crash. The occupant of the third vehicke suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Adams pleaded no contest to two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.