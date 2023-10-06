WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Township School District Selects New Superintendent

By jonathan.dent
October 6, 2023 10:09AM EDT
Jamie Kraatz (STCS)

Saginaw Township Community Schools have chosen a new superintendent. The districts Board of Education met Thursday night and chose internal candidate Jamie Kraatz, Director of Learning, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Saginaw Township Community Schools, a position she has held since 2019.

Kraatz was selected from a pool of three finalists who participated in two Board of Education interviews, staff and community meet and greets, and an all-day district tour, following a months long search.

The current superintendent, Bruce Martin, announced his retirement in June. Kraatz will take over the leadership role on January 1. Kraatz is a resident of Saginaw Township and lives with her husband and three sons.

