Saginaw Teacher Wins Weekly Excellence In Education Award From Michigan Lottery

John Hall
Dec 4, 2019 @ 9:14pm
Saginaw school district teacher Kathy Gonzales. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

The Michigan Lottery’s weekly Excellence In Education Award has gone to Saginaw school district teacher Kathy Gonzales.

Gonzales says she’s pleased, but adds she couldn’t do what she does without the help of parents and students or the support of staff and
administration.

Gonzales who’s taught in the Saginaw schools since 1993 is International Baccalaureate Program Coordinator at Handley Elementary School. She’s also K-12 Social Studies Instructional Coach for the district.

Weekly honorees earn a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 dollar grant for their classroom, school or  school district. One weekly winner will be named Educator of the Year and receive a $10,000 cash prize.

