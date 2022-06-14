Saginaw Shooting Victim Identified as Pregnant Mother of Two, Police Still Seeking Suspects

More details are emerging in one of the Thursday, June 9 homicides in Saginaw.
Two people were killed in separate shootings in the middle of the afternoon. The first victim was 27-year-old Jessica Gomez, who was driving to a store on Bond St. with friends. A 23-year-old woman in the car was injured in the shooting, while a male passenger was unharmed. Police say the shots likely came from another vehicle.
Gomez was also six months pregnant with a baby boy, who did not survive the shooting. Gomez is the second pregnant woman to be killed in a Saginaw shooting within five days. On June 5, 24-year-old Laura Buendia was murdered after a family barbecue. She was 29 weeks pregnant, though her baby girl, Rosalina, survived. Gomez was also mother to two other young children.
State police have released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a white, four door Ford hatchback with no license plates. The vehicle was later discovered to have been set on fire. Anyone with information about this shooting, or the second shooting last Thursday which took the life of 75-year-old Phillip Lipscomb in the area of Marquette and Maple, can call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.