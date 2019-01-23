Saginaw Service Prays For Protection Of Life

Bishop Walter Hurley meets with reporters to talk about the immediate future of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. (Photo courtesy of Saginaw Diocese)

Just over 100 people attended a prayer service at Saginaw’s Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the U-S Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade decision legalizing abortion.

Bishop Walter Hurley who’s Apostolic Administrator for the Saginaw Catholic Diocese says similar events occurred nationwide. Hurley called the court’s ruling a terrible tragedy for the nation and for the millions of potential lives terminated as a result.

He added Americans need to challenge themselves to build a culture of life to help people facing tragic and difficult circumstances.

