Saginaw School District Limiting Student Cell Phone Access

Middle and high school students in the Saginaw school district will soon be unable to access their cell phones during class.

Teachers have complained about distractions cell phones can cause.

Superintendent Ramont Roberts says students will be requested to place their phones inside a kevlar type pocket with a strong magnetic strip.  Students would be prevented from taking their phones out until the school day is over.

The pockets should be available from the company called Yonder sometime in the next 30 days.

