Saginaw school board trustees could vote next month on proposed building security upgrades.

Superintendent Ramont Roberts says the district wants to work with Presido to

improve access, including the ability to remotely lock down sites at a moment’s notice just by pushing a button. Roberts added Saginaw would utilize about $280,000 in

state grant money with a 25 % local match required. He says it would take around six to eight months to complete the work.