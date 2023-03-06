Saginaw Man Crashes into State Police Vehicle

A Saginaw man crashed into a state police vehicle Saturday at I-275 and 5 Mile Road.

Police say the 51-year-old man was driving too fast for road conditions as police were investigating another crash involving a Jeep in that location around 6:45 A.M. Police say the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a trooper’s vehicle, then hit the Jeep. Two passengers in the driver’s vehicle were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A trooper was also taken to a hospital as a precaution and was released.

The Saginaw man was cited for careless driving.