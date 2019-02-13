Saginaw County Commission Studies Possible Sites For New Animal Control Facility

As Saginaw County continues a search for a location for a new animal care and control center, the City of Saginaw offered some possible sites. Mayor Floyd Kloc suggested three sites, including the former Eaton Manufacturing on Rust, the TRW site on East Genesee and some vacant property along Davenport, west of the Johnson Street Bridge, under I-675. Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said the county will meet with city leaders to discuss those options.

The new site will be at least five acres, with utilities and proper zoning. Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman has a list of 11 potential sites in Saginaw Township and Kochville Township. Belleman would like to begin construction before the end of the year.

A voter approved millage will provide about $1.9 million a year to operate the center and make payments on a 20-year bond to pay for the estimated $11.4 million center.