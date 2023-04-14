Saginaw County Clerk Appointed to State Hispanic/Latino Commission

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra to the Hispaniac Latino Commission of Michigan.

The commission was created to develop a unified policy and plan of action to serve the needs of Michigan’s Hispanic and Latino people. The law directs the Commission to advise the Governor, the Legislature, and the office concerning the coordination and administration of state programs serving the Hispanic and Latino population.

Guerra previously served three terms as the Representative for Michigan House District 95. She earned her Juris Doctor at the University of Detroit Mercy. Guerra is appointed for a term commencing April 13 and expiring December 31, 2026. She succeeds Monica Reyes whose term has expired.