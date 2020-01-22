Saginaw County Agrees With Settlement Offer In Opiate Drug Lawsuit
Saginaw County Commissioners have agreed to a proposed settlement with one of several defendants in a lawsuit concerning the opioid drug addiction problem.
Controller Robert Belleman says he can’t reveal details of the settlement offer reached in the law suit. The case is a class action lawsuit with a large number of plaintiffs and defendants. Other plaintiffs in the case must also agree to the settlement offer before details are made public.
Belleman said the addiction to the opioid-based pain relievers has cost local and state governments a high amount of money to provide a variety of services to opioid drug addicts. The lawsuit claims the pharmaceutical industry and numerous suppliers lied about the safety of these drugs.