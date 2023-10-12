Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Holds Primary Election

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe held its 2023 Primary Election on Tuesday.

Tribal Members in District 1, the Isabella Reservation, selected 20 candidates from a list of 68 to move on to the November 7th General Election, where 10 will be chosen to sit on the Tribal Council for a 2-year term. Primary elections were also held for District 2, Saganing Reservation in Arenac County, where the incumbent, Ron Nelson ran unopposed for the district’s lone seat on the council. In District 3, which encompasses members at large and is represented by two council members, only two candidates ran, and both will move on to the general election.