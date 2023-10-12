Saginaw Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

A Saginaw man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that took place last Friday.

Police say around 2:11 p.m. a male suspect went into the Chase Bank at 821 Court Street and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators were reportedly able to find camera footage of the suspect vehicle, and it was pulled over in the city on Tuesday. Upon further investigation, police arrested a 32-year-old man who was also wanted by the Michigan Deepartment of Corrections for absconding parole. Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (989) 759-1762 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.