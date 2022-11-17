Roscommon County Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

Snowy conditions and speed are likely factors in a crash that killed a Roscommon County woman Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 19-year-old Joslyn Hubbard of Prudenville was heading south on M-18 near Russell Lake Road in Markey Township and believe she was trying to pass two other vehicles. They say she lost control of her car when attempting to get back into her lane, going off the road and crashing into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.