WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Roscommon County Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

By News Desk
November 17, 2022 2:00AM EST
Share
Roscommon County Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

Snowy conditions and speed are likely factors in a crash that killed a Roscommon County woman Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 19-year-old Joslyn Hubbard of Prudenville was heading south on M-18 near Russell Lake Road in Markey Township and believe she was trying to pass two other vehicles. They say she lost control of her car when attempting to get back into her lane, going off the road and crashing into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Popular Stories

1

Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
2

Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified
3

Man Arrested in Midland County for 1996 Rape
4

Fate of Two Dogs In Question After Saginaw Zoo Attack
5

Flint Police Looking for Missing Girl