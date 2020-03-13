Riverfront Saginaw/Iron Belle Trail Proposed For Saginaw’s Wickes Park
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Supporters of efforts to build a nearly two mile bike trail in Saginaw met at Saginaw City Hall Thursday to coordinate development strategy.
City Deputy Director of Public Services Beth London hopes that trail will spur recreational activities. London added there would be a
tie in to the Iron Belle Trail from Detroit to the western Upper Peninsula.
Project backers are seeking a $300,000 state grant to be paired with around $600,000 from the city which would cover expenses like lighting.
An application to the state is due by April 1st with the city hoping to hear back by December. Any construction is not expected until mid 2022.