Reward Offered in Flint Murder Case

Crime Stoppers is looking for information in a Flint man’s death.

On January 31, 2022, 20-year-old Amarius Evans-Lewis was shot to death in the 1000 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Carpenter Road in the Ridgecrest Townhomes in Flint. Witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee the scene, wearing a black jacket with patches and-or large lettering on the back.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the case.