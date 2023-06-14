WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Reward Offered in Flint Murder Case

By News Desk
June 14, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
Reward Offered in Flint Murder Case
(source: Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Crime Stoppers is looking for information in a Flint man’s death.

On January 31, 2022, 20-year-old Amarius Evans-Lewis was shot to death in the 1000 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Carpenter Road in the Ridgecrest Townhomes in Flint. Witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee the scene, wearing a black jacket with patches and-or large lettering on the back.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the case.

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
3

10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75
4

Suspect Arrested in Beaverton Home Invasion, Homicide
5

Scientists find potential predator that can kill spotted lanternflies