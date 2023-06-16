Rescue Ministries Benefit from Some Sweet Goals

Scoring goals is sweet success takes on a new meaning for the Saginaw Spirit, Michigan Sugar and the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.

Michigan Sugar has donated 3,888 pounds of sugar to Rescue Ministries of Saginaw and the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City as part of the Sweet Shots of the Game program, which donates 25 pounds of sugar for every goal the Spirit scored in home games this season. The Spirit scored 139 goals in home games. The program started in 2018 and has completed its fourth season.

The most sugar donated in a single game this season was the opener against the Guelph Storm last October when the Spirit won 10-6, providing 250 pounds of sugar.