Rep. Beson’s Plan to Upkeep Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Heads to Senate

The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety has unanimously approved state Representative Timmy Beson’s plan to preserve and update the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument.
Beson’s legislation would keep the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument up to date. The monument, dedicated in 2019 near the state Capitol, commemorates the names of state and local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. However, state law does not currently provide for updating the monument with additional fallen officers’ names. Beson’s plan would preserve the monument commission originally created to oversee design and construction, and authorize it to maintain and upkeep the monument.
The bill now proceeds to the entire Senate for consideration.