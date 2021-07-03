Recipe: Vietnamese Pizza

Thu Pham, a graduate of the Emma’s Torch culinary program, served up Banh Trang Nuong, a traditional Vietnamese dish personalized with her own hot sauce, while working at the Brooklyn restaurant Olmsted. She offers this recipe for “Vietnamese Pizza” to “Sunday Morning” viewers.

Vietnamese Pizza (Banh Trang Nuong)

By Thu Pham

Ingredients:

For the Pizza:

1 package of thick rice paper (Three Ladies Brand or comparable)

1.5 oz dried shiitake mushrooms

1 pound mushrooms (a mix of cremini, shiitake, oyster, king)

3 to 4 Tablespoons of Canola (or Vegetable) oil

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 shallot or ½ small red onion (finely chopped)

2 Tablespoons soy sauce

6 eggs (beaten)

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the Garnish:

½ cup sliced scallions (green onion)

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1 Tablespoon hot sauce

Bonito flakes

Crispy shallots

Kewpie mayonnaise

Pickled carrot and/or daikon radish

Cilantro leaves

Equipment:

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Small saucepan or pot

2x Medium bowl

Measuring spoons

Measuring cups

Kitchen spoon

Spatula

Medium saute pan

Large saute pan (or cast iron pan)

Procedure:

1. Bring approximately 1 cup of water to a boil.

2. Place the dried mushrooms in a bowl, cover with the boiling water, and let sit for one hour.

3. Drain the water, pat the soaked mushrooms dry, and mince the soaked mushrooms.

4. Chop the fresh, mixed mushroom until they are roughly the size of a pea.

5. Place a medium pan on the stove and heat using medium heat.

6. Add the oil to the pan and then add the mushrooms.

7. Cook the mushrooms until they release their liquid and the liquid evaporates.

8. Add the onion and garlic to the pan and cook until they become soft (if the pan is dry, add another Tablespoon of oil).

9. Once the onions are soft, season the mushroom mixture with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.

10. In a medium bowl, add the minced, soaked mushrooms to the cooked mushroom mix.

11. Place a large pan on the stove and turn on the fire to medium heat.

12. Place the rice paper into the pan.

13. Top the rice paper with one quarter (to one half) of the mushroom mix.

14. Drizzle in one quarter of the beaten egg and cook (uncovered) until the rice paper is crisp and the egg is set.

15. Sprinkle in the garnish items of your choice.

16. Fold the finished Vietnamese Pizza in half.

17. Enjoy hot out of the pan!!!



