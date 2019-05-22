Recent Life Saving Effort Recognized During Bay County Board Meeting

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia standing and holding the microphone presents a proclamation honoring Duylan Paul (standing next to Barcia) during the Bay County Board of Commissioners meeting. Photo taken by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia presented a proclamation Tuesday declaring May 28th as Duylan Paul Day during the Board of Commissioners meeting.

Paul who’s 11 years old and from Essexville recently performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the life of his choking 5th grade teacher at Bay City All Saints Elementary School.

Paul’s family including his parents plus a brother and sister looked on during the proclamation ceremony.

Paul says he learned the chest compression technique while watching a You Tube video.