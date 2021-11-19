Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot in Memphis, police say

▶ Watch Video: Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot in Memphis

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Tennessee on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department. The rapper, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was 36.

“The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.,” the police department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “However, this information will be confirmed once the identification process is completed.”

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” the department added. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.”

Officers responded to a shooting around 12:24 p.m. at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Young Dolph released his first album “King of Memphis” in 2016. The album peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts and his hits include “Get Paid” and “1 Scale.”

Just two days ago, he and rapper Key Glock gave away 200 Thanksgiving turkeys at Memphis’ West Cancer Center.

Young Dolph performs in New York City on October 30, 2021. Jason Mendez / Getty

In 2017, Young Dolph was approached by three men and shot over “beef,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was critically injured but survived. Earlier that same year, he was involved in another shooting, where at least 100 bullets were fired at his SUV.

Tennessee U.S. Representative London Lamar tweeted Wednesday that he is recommending Memphis City Council implement a citywide curfew for the rest of the night.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted Wednesday. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Rappers and singers in the industry took to social media to express their sadness over the news.

“God bless Dolph,” Chance the Rapper tweeted. “Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. Loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love every time I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.”

LL Cool J sent love to the rapper’s family, tweeting, “rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.”

“R. I.P. to my friend Dolph,” Gucci Mane tweeted. “This broke my heart.”