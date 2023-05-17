Qualified Small Distiller Program

The Michigan Beer Craft Beverage Council is opening applications for a new program.

From May 15 to June 16, Michigan’s small distillers can apply with MDARD to become a qualified small distiller. Qualified small distillers can get reduced mark-up starting January 1, 2024. Applications are opening as a result of Governor Whitmer’s signing of a law to help Michigan’s craft distillery industry grow by lowering costs of buying Michigan grain. Find more information by emailing [email protected]