Public Input Sought on Climate Action In Michigan
People can discuss major priorities surrounding climate action in Michigan according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
EGLE will be hosting 7 public sessions where people will come to discuss the MI Healthy Climate Plan. Sessions include:
In preparation for competitive federal funding as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) program, EGLE will host several public meetings to gather public input on implementing the MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP). Registration is open for five in-person sessions and two virtual sessions, each from 6-8 p.m.:
- Nov. 29 in Detroit, in partnership with Southeast Michigan Council of Governments at the Zero Net Energy Center, 1358 Abbott St.
- Nov. 30 in Grand Rapids, in partnership with Grand Valley Metro Council at the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health, 333 Michigan St. NE.
- Dec. 5 in Flint, at the Old Flint Journal Building, 200 E. First St., Room 132.
- Dec. 6 in Marquette, at Northern Michigan University, 1401 Presque Isle Ave.
- Dec. 12 in Petoskey, at North Central Michigan College, 1515 Howard St.
- Dec. 14 online.
- Dec. 18 online.
- Comments or questions also can be submitted to EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) at [email protected].
The MHCP’s progress will be discussed at each session, with the main purpose being for local people to discuss their perspective on the priorities needed from the MHCP.