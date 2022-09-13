WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

By nathan.yax
September 13, 2022 9:51AM EDT
Join us for Our Kids World

“Our Kids’ World – Back to School,” will take place Saturday, September 24th from

10AM – 1PM, located at Serra Chevrolet Toyota of Saginaw. This family-friendly event

will have activities for all ages, vendors to check out and bounce houses to enjoy…

just to name a few! This Back to School event will give local schools and

organizations an opportunity to talk with parents and grandparents of the kids

about their options and fun activities coming up for the 2022-2023 school year.

Please contact [email protected] if you or your organization

would like to volunteer.

