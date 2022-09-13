Join us for Our Kids World
September 13, 2022 9:51AM EDT
“Our Kids’ World – Back to School,” will take place Saturday, September 24th from
10AM – 1PM, located at Serra Chevrolet Toyota of Saginaw. This family-friendly event
will have activities for all ages, vendors to check out and bounce houses to enjoy…
just to name a few! This Back to School event will give local schools and
organizations an opportunity to talk with parents and grandparents of the kids
about their options and fun activities coming up for the 2022-2023 school year.
Please contact [email protected] if you or your organization
would like to volunteer.