WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules

By Angela Ruffoni
March 30, 2023 9:39PM EDT
Share

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE SPRING 2023 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2023 CASH CONTEST.

https://www.alphamediausa.com/alpha-cash-contest-spring-2023-rules/ 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://alphamediausa.com/alpha-cash-contest-spring-2023-spanish-rules 

 

Popular Stories

1

Three People Charged with Torture and Killing of Animals
2

Police Search for Two Suspects in Attempted Robbery in Bay City
3

Bay City Plans to Issue Bonds for Infrastructure Improvements
4

Michigan Couple Waives Extradition Hearing in Kansas Double Murder
5

Bay City Metro to Reroute Busses around Toll Bridges