Prince Harry teams up with Oprah for mental health docuseries

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey to get people talking about and taking care of their mental health.

Winfrey and the duke are executive producers on the documentary “The Me You Can’t See,” premiering on May 21 on AppleTV+. The multi-part series will feature personal stories and honest discussions on individuals’ mental health journeys.

“Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone,” a press announcing the series’ airdate said.

The pair previously made headlines along with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, when their bombshell interview electrified audiences in the United States and United Kingdom with explosive claims about the royal family.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have announced a number of creative ventures including an African Parks video for Earth Day and a children’s book the Duchess of Sussex is writing. The latter is based on a poem Meghan wrote for her husband for Father’s Day.

“The Me You Can’t See” features an eclectic lineup of high-profile guests like Lady Gaga, San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan and mental health advocate Zak Williams.

Prince Harry noted that despite people’s different life paths, there are still innate similarities.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” the Duke of Sussex said in the press release. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”