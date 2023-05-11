Press Play 989 Cuts the Ribbon

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at Press Play 989, the entertainment center owned and remodeled by Memorable Experiences Group.

MEG purchased the center in early 2022, and has been updating it in past months in what MEG owner and CEO Cory Sandrock calls a “Labor of Love.” Cory and Press Play 989 manager Irene Mapes said they have enhanced everything good, like renovating the entire laser tag arena and changing the laser tag system.

VIP events will be tonight at 5pm and 7pm, and tickets are available at the door for $30. It is located at 5200 Kokomo Dr, Saginaw, MI. Press Play 989’s grand opening will be this weekend with events Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.